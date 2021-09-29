Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,194,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,083,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $332.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.12. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

