Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,758 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

ISTB opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

