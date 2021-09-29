Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 846 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

