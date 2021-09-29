Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in DocuSign by 417.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 354,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DocuSign by 11.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 183,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

