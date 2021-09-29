EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

