Enzyme Price Down 14.4% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $245.65 million and approximately $43.32 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $137.02 or 0.00334477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00119318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

