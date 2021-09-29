Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,298 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

