Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $560,000 Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $67.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

