Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $557,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

