Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,977,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 993,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $503,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $3,156,490. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.83 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

