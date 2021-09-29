Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVI opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

