Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 118,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $9,103,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

