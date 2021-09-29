Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,159 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.