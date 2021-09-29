Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.01. Entergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

Entergy stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.