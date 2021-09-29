EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.02

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 11277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

