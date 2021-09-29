Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

