Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

