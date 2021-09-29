Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as high as C$9.47. Enerflex shares last traded at C$9.43, with a volume of 531,380 shares.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$831.32 million and a PE ratio of 16.55.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.