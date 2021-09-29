Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 608-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.40 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

DAVA stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $127.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,383. Endava has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

