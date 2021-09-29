Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $40.65 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

