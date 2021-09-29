Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.85. Eltek shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 11,522 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -2.68.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

