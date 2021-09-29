Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.41

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 10761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

EKTAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

