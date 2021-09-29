Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EENEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of EENEF stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.