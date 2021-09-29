eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.04 million, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.