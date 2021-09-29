Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.49

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.49 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 54.80 ($0.72). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 7,012,291 shares changing hands.

ECK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.49. The company has a market capitalization of £143.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

