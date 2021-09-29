eBoost Market Capitalization Reaches $1.98 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. eBoost has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $300.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00347641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

