Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $871,150. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

