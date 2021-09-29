Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $281,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Microsoft by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 33,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

