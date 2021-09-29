Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.14. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

