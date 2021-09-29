DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 260,415 shares.The stock last traded at $21.79 and had previously closed at $21.78.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $532.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DSP Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

