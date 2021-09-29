DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of DS Smith stock remained flat at $$6.04 during trading on Tuesday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

