Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Dril-Quip posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $880.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 202,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

