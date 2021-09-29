Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,741,000 after buying an additional 702,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,452,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE DFIN opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.