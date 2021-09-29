Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Raised by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $543,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.22. 32,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average of $215.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

