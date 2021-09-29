Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $13,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,478. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

