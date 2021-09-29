Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 360,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

