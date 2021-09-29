DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $101.14 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.14 or 0.00245648 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $758,530.89 and $24,463.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00136205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,004.28 or 0.99593336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.59 or 0.06746367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00769760 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

