Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Trading 8.9% Higher

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.52. 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,351% from the average session volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

