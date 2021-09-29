DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.58. 560,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.45.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.