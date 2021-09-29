Deutsche eMark 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $154.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $110,664.53 and $154.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

