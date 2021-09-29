Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,318 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

