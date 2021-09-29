Deutsche Bank AG Has $33.09 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113,513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.47% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $33,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

