Deutsche Bank AG Has $31.09 Million Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.99% of 21Vianet Group worth $31,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VNET opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

