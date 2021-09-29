Deutsche Bank AG Has $28.82 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,008 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.28% of InterDigital worth $28,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

