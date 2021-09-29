Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 49.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,390 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $32,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

