Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 216,918 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $29,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

