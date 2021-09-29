Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 7,314 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

WM traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,367. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

