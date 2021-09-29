Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,593. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.