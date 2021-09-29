Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 45,996 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Delek US stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 3,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,719. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

