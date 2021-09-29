Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New $26.22 Million Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 712,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 621,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 467,499 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

CUZ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,375. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

